Cyclone Rita currently sits at category 1 between Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands
First cyclone of the season appears

Jack Evans
25th Nov 2019 11:33 AM | Updated: 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Cyclone season is here with the first cyclone recorded between Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands.

Cyclone Rita, which formed over the weekend, currently sits at category one but is expected to hit category two early tomorrow morning.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said the southbound cyclone will likely not affect the Queensland coast, apart from a potential rise in swell.

Mr Narramore said the cyclone is expected to turn west towards Vanuatu before weakening.

The system has arrived "a little bit early" according to Mr Narramore but is still well inside the cyclone season window which started on November 1.

He expects more cyclone activity come December.

