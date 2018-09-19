Menu
Login
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Picture: Supplied
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Picture: Supplied
Movies

First Captain Marvel trailer drops

by Staff writers
19th Sep 2018 11:30 AM

THE first trailer for Captain Marvel has dropped and it looks back to a number of characters we know from the Marvel universe.

The film will feature Brie Larson as Carol Danvers. The movie is not an origins story as Danvers will already have her superpowers when we are introduced to her.

 

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in Entertainment Weekly. Picture: EW
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in Entertainment Weekly. Picture: EW

However, it does take us back to the 90s and will feature a younger Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg), and it will feature Danvers' time as a pilot for the US air force.

Danvers will also run into Lee Pace's Ronan - whom we first met in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Picture: Supplied
Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Picture: Supplied

 

Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson. Picture: Supplied
Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson. Picture: Supplied

 

The hashtag #CaptainMarvel rapidly began trending on Twitter as fans rushed to post about their excitement.

Captain Marvel will hit US theatres on March 8th next year.

brie larson captain marvel marvel cinematic universe movies

Top Stories

    Lockyer MP wants water charges frozen for farmers

    Lockyer MP wants water charges frozen for farmers

    News He put a question on notice to the Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham two weeks.

    • 19th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    Council race day deemed a success

    Council race day deemed a success

    News Beaudesert jockey Brooke Ainsworth rode four winners.

    • 19th Sep 2018 11:21 AM
    Tiny kitten found dumped in takeaway bag at Coles loo

    Tiny kitten found dumped in takeaway bag at Coles loo

    News A two-day-old kitten was left for dead and a peacock was beheaded

    • 19th Sep 2018 10:40 AM
    • 2 3p6guOIas6MbAbdzdave
    Gatton Hawks juniors cap off year in style

    Gatton Hawks juniors cap off year in style

    News The club was successful in the two deciders.

    Local Partners