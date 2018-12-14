ROLLING: First of the Big Wet arrives in Maryborough

IT WAS meant to be a weekend encompassing all things great about Christmas, but the prediction of heavy storms wiped out the packed calendar of events including the beloved Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candelight

The first of the Big Wet has arrived in Maryborough, with a heavy morning downpour flooding some streets.

As of 11am on Friday, 69mm has fallen in Maryborough since 9am today.

The Mary, Burrum and Cherwell Rivers have been identified as likely to be affected by heavy rainfall as a result of Tropical Cyclone Owen.

Up to 230mm of rain is forecast to fall in Maryborough and Hervey Bay between Saturday and Monday.