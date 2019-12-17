Fireys’ special role in helping rescue injured wildlife

RESCUE READY: Karara Rural fire service brigade learns all there is to know about rescuing animals on the job.

ANIMAL-LOVING fireys have been cautioned against risky rescue missions on Saturday during an information session at the Karara Rural Fire Station.

First officer Ian Clarke said he orangsied the session with concerns about his brigade's safety.

"We've got a few animal lovers in the brigade and over the last few years we've come across a fair few injured ones on the fireground," he said.

"But an animal's defence mechanism is to scratch, bite or kick so I called in a wildlife carer to talk us through how to rescue them safely."

Mr Clarke said thankfully there had been no situations as of yet.

"I thought we better do something so someone doesn't get bitten or scratched so that's how it came about," he said.

Last week third officer Lucas Clark picked up an injured koala while out on the job.

"When we first got to it was screeching, I picked it up with my jacket and we gave it some water and put it in the airconditioned truck," he said.

"I would always pick up an animal if I could so after Saturday and I now feel prepared."

Mr Clark said he learnt lots of new information about how to properly care for native animals upon rescue.

"When we see an animal on the fire ground, if its quite badly burnt we will fully submerge a pillow case in cold water and put the animal in the cool pillow case and completely wrap it up," he said.

"And, we should never put burn cream on them."