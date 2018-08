File photo: Three fire trucks are rushing to a block of units on Duporth Ave, Maroochydore, were smoke is reportedly issuing from eight floors up.

FIREFIGHTERS are rushing to a block of units at Maroochydore where smoke can be seen coming from high storeys.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said they were called just after 11am to Duporth Ave, where the 000 caller noticed smoke about eight floors up.

He said the smoke alarm was still sounding and three fire trucks were en route.

More to come.