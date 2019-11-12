FIREYS: Messages of support to our firefighting legends

Firefighters mop up parts of the Thornton fire, which continues to blaze in un-accessable territory. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL/GATTON STAR

FIREFIGHTERS have been battling horrific conditions in the Lockyer Valley and around the state over the past week.

In the Valley, some crews have been on the fire grounds for six days straight, defending properties against raging infernos.

The dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed, with an outpouring of support and thanks from the community for the dedicated crews.

Here’s some of what people had to say:

Dale Squires said: “I’m proud of my ex-husband, (my children’s father) Graeme Squires, as he has taken four days off work so far to fight the Mulgowie, Thornton and Townson fires day and night along with fellow locals and colleagues. It is fantastic to see the community come together in this time of need. Thank you to all our emergency services, especially the RFS for your valuable support, time, effort and for sacrificing time away from your own families to help those in need. Stay safe.”

Jennifer Scheiwe said: “To all our firefighters out there doing an unbelievable job protecting us all. You are all our superheroes without a doubt. Thanks from the bottom of our hearts.”

Janine Kirstin Smith had high praise: “You are true heroes. We are so thankful for your dedication and commitment to keep us safe.”

Vanessa King had this to say: “There aren’t words that can express how much respect myself and my family have for those putting their lives on the line for others. Thank you.”

Robyn Allen had a simple message: “If you want the definition of superhero look no further.”

Jessica Hunter felt the same: “Thank you. Real heroes don’t wear capes!”

Annie White said: “From the team at DISCO, we thank the firefighters and all of the volunteers for their bravery and selflessness. We are so proud of you and so grateful.”

Deanna Platts said: “Thank you to my wonderful husband, his colleagues and mates for all of your hard work. Your passion in what you do and your love for our community shines at times like these.”

Sam Hoger told fire crews: “Thank you so much for the work you all do.”

Linda Reck was grateful for the work they did: “Big thank you for everything you are doing around our Valley at the moment. Really appreciate it.”

Christina Jansen said: “Thank U to all U amazing heroes fighting so hard to save our homes. We appreciate all that you do. You are all incredible humans. Thank you for your amazing efforts.”

Vicki Sharpe: “Thank you to you amazing firefighters. Without you we would have no one to turn to in these horrible times. You put your life on the line many times to help people you may not even know. So a big thank you from each one of us for the amazing job you all do.”

Karnie Leigh Taylor: “Like to give big praise to all the wonderful firefighters fighting all these terrible fires everywhere. You firefighters and volunteer firefighters are doing an amazing job. So thank you.”

Bronwyn Davies: “Simply true bravehearts. Thank you.”

Clare Marsh: “Thank you to all the emergency crews and volunteers who put their lives on hold and risk their lives for our community. My father is a firefighter and as a child I used to get upset when Dad would get a fire call and we would have to wait for him to return. However now as an adult I can see how hard their jobs really are and how incredibly proud I am of him. So thank you to all the people who put others first to protect our families and thank you to the families waiting for them to come home.”

Woodlea Rural Fire Brigade, QFES: “Very proud of all our volunteers at Woodlea Rural Fire Brigade – QFES and all our fellow brigades who have worked tirelessly for days on fires near and far.”

Tania Murray: “Thank you to all who are fighting the fires. You are all amazing.”

Erin Hughes: “You are all invaluable and true angels of the land and lives you help. There are no words to convey the gratitude and appreciation of the work you do and risks you are all taking. Thank you, stay safe.”

Carolyn Becker: “You put your life on the line for others. You get up from your cosy bed to keep other folk’s property safe. You endure the heat, ash, constant danger, and exhaustion to help your fellow man and beast. My highest regard for you and your colleagues.”

Rosemary Allen: “On the 11.11.11 these guys are recognised as heroes and legends too.”

Robyn Hills: “Thank you, no amount of words are enough.”

Karen Upton: “Thank you to everyone who’s protecting our homes, you all are our true heroes. Please stay safe while you’re out there fighting fires here and or interstate.”

Narelle Zischke: “Thank you firefighters.”

Martin Marty Moore: “The fireys are legends, not only fires these guy are everywhere, accidents and floods, they did a fantastic job here in the 2011 and 2013 floods, more than anyone else and they came from everywhere. Yep, l have the highest respect for them, and am most grateful for their help in 2011, the year l lost everything. They talk about true blue Aussie legends, well these guys are on the top of the list.”