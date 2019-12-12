Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue has sent four crews to a vegetation fire burning at Upper Lockyer.
News

Fireys issue warning for Upper Lockyer residents

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
12th Dec 2019 3:02 PM

A VEGETATION fire has broken out on Thomas Road in Upper Lockyer, near Withcott.

A fire crews responded to the incident at 1.26pm and another three trucks are on route.

Fireys issued a warning of smoke, which may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-zero immediately.

Gatton Star

