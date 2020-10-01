Fireys forced to dig up road after hydrants covered

The scene of a house fire at Kitchener Street in Coorparoo. Pic Peter Wallis

Firefighters were forced to dig into bitumen in an frantic effort to unearth a hydrant and fight a blaze that left a woman and two children with injuries and put four families out of their homes.

A woman and two children are in hospital this morning after a house was destroyed by fire in the Brisbane suburb of Coorparoo overnight.

The fire broke out at the Kitchener St home about 3am, police say.

A woman in her 30s has severe burns to her legs and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Two children are also in hospital, one with burns to her arm. The second child had smoke inhalation.

QAS Acting operations supervisor Brendon Leech said paramedics treated a 30-year-old woman with "some significant burns to her legs", a 32-year-old man with minor burns, a three-year-old girl for smoke inhalation and a five year-old girl with facial burns.

The older girl and the woman were taken to hospital in serious conditions.

The 32 year-old man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Inspector Rohan Wilschefski said the Kitchener St fire hydrant was covered after the road was resurfaced "last week".

"The pavement had gone over the top of the fire hydrants so when the crews arrived they were unable to find them or get access to them," he said.

"So they had to go a lot further to get water," reaching hoses around the block to the nearest, operational hydrant.

"It wasn't until urban utilities came and told where the hydrants were located that we were able to dig them up and get access to those hydrants."

"It was certainly not a good situation."

"We were just lucky enough that everybody go out before we got here."

Police say the house was completely destroyed and neighbours were evacuated.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are under way.

This morning, the mangled remains of a crumbled roof was all the remained.

Two cars parked at the house have also been completely destroyed.

Both neighbouring properties - a unit complex and a house - were also damaged by the blaze, leaving three other families displaced.

"There are four families that have been impacted in four different places of residents," Mr Wilschefski said.

"The Fire Service is working with the Chaplain service to try and find accomodation for those families."

Neighbour Leaellen Vance said she was woken by the noise of the home's roof giving way.

"I went out onto my veranda and there's flames everywhere," she said.

Then "screaming as though someone was in a lot of pain."

"The eldest girl was sitting on the steps," said said.

"She said, 'I don't have a house anymore ... Santa won't be able to find me'."

It comes less than a week after a man died in a house fire south of Brisbane.

Michael Luck, 62, perished in a fire at his home at Woodridge early on Sunday.

Further north, a home was destroyed by fire at Elimbah.

The blaze broke out about 3am, engulfing the property on Twin View Rd.

No-one was injured, but the house was "completely destroyed", police say.

And on the Gold Coast, residents of a duplex at Miami escaped after the complex was extensively damaged by a fire that broke out about 9.15 last night.

The fire started in one of the Albion Ave residences, before spreading to the adjoining home.

Originally published as Fireys forced to dig up road after hydrants covered