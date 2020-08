Crews are battling a blaze that has fully-engulfed a Carpendale home.

FIREFIGHTERS are working to control a blaze which has sparked at a Lockyer Valley address.

A home on Gormans Road, Carpendale, is engulfed in flames and was reported at 10am.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said the first of four fire crews had just arrived at the scene and could confirm the home was “fully involved”.

Three urban fire crews and one rural fire crew are en route.

Police are on scene.

More to come.