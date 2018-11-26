FIRES: QFES issues fire ban as emergency declared for CQ

The sun setting Sunday afternoon over Central Queensland, taken from Gracemere, after temperatures soared to a maximum of 43 in some parts of the region and fires resulted in smoke blowing in to nearby areas.

The sun setting Sunday afternoon over Central Queensland, taken from Gracemere, after temperatures soared to a maximum of 43 in some parts of the region and fires resulted in smoke blowing in to nearby areas. Kerri-Anne Mesner

FIRE bans have been put in place across Central Queensland as soaring temperatures coupled with winds continue to impact the region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has imposed a local fire ban for central Queensland residents.

The local fire ban was in place from 12.01am today for residents in the Banana, Central Highlands, Gladstone, Isaac, Livingstone, Mackay, Rockhampton and Whitsunday Local Government areas.

This ban is expected to remain in place until 11.50pm, Friday 30 November 2018.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/

The ban was issued half an hour before the State Government declared an emergency situation over CQ fires.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford has declared a disaster situation in response to the Central Queensland fires.

The Minister signed the disaster declaration for the Gladstone local government region, including the areas of Baffle Creek Catchment, Wartburg, Deepwater, Agnes Water, Round Hill, Miriam Vale and Bororen.

"These areas are under severe threat of fire or have already been hit by fire and the disaster declaration will ensure that the necessary agencies, including fire and emergency services and police have the powers they need to respond effectively," he said.

"This includes giving police the power to forcibly remove residents and to stop them returning to their homes until it is completely safe.

"I urge people to stay informed through their local media outlets and through social media about the conditions in their areas and take the advice of authorities.

"What we are seeing around Agnes Water is unprecedented and we need to look out for each other and for the emergency services who are working with us and for us."