Firefighters warn residents to stay aware and prepare

WARNING: Gatton-Springdale Rural Fire Brigade first officer Greg Krenske (right) said it was important residents remained vigilant. Dominic Elsome

MORE than half-way through summer, firefighters are warning the public the danger posed by bushfires is far from over.

With hot, dry weather continuing throughout the region, rural firefighters warned conditions were dangerous.

Gatton-Springdale Rural Fire Brigade first officer Greg Krenske said in these conditions, fire could spread quickly.

"Temperatures are going up and the humidity is right down,” Mr Krenske said.

"It won't take much for a spark to hit the grass, and even if it's short it will move very quickly.”

While rain is desperately needed, Mr Krenske warned storms could make the situation worse, not better, with lightening strikes potentially fires and strong winds fanning the flames.

Mr Krenske said it was vital for all residents in bushfire prone areas to stay aware and to ensure both their families and properties were prepared.

Whether your property was large or small, Mr Krenske said simple steps such as clearing gutters and removing rubbish from around the walls of your home were important steps to take.

Residents should also ensure firefighters had reliable access to their property in-case of a fire and ensure their family has a bushfire survival plan.

Mr Krenske also warned against using power-tools such as grinders are welders in these conditions, but said if residents must use them to always keep a means of extinguishing any fires nearby.

He added residents were always welcome to contact their local fire brigades for more help preparing their properties.

"Rural fire brigades belong to the community,” he said.