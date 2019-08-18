Menu
GET READY: Dangerous fire conditions are expected across the coming days, and firefighters warn the community needs to be prepared.
News

Firefighters warn of dangerous bushfire conditions

Dominic Elsome
by
18th Aug 2019 7:27 PM

DANGEROUS fire conditions are expected to make themselves felt tomorrow, and firefighters are warning the community need to be prepared.

Rural Fire Service regional manager for South East Queensland superintendent Allan Gillespie said the Bureau of Meteorology had issued a warning for challenging fire weather conditions on Monday and Tuesday, potentially into Wednesday.

"Especially around Monday when we are going to have very dry gusty winds hit the Lockyer valley area,” Mr Gillespie said.

"Those sorts of conditions, coupled with how very dry it is out there and the fuel loadings we've got mean that we are ramping up our resourcing and our planning.”

In preparation for the dangerous conditions, a taskforce has been sent from the Gold Coast to "bolster” local resources.

Aircraft are also on standby, and Rural Fire Service had increased its response arrangements for fires in the coming days, meaning more crews will be responding to reports of fires.

Superintendent Gillespie warned residents needed to be prepare and ensure they had a bushfire survival plan in place.

He said bushfire safety was a shared responsibility.

"Bushfire management is a joint relationship between the community and the fire service. We need the community working with us,” he said.

He warned this season was shaping to be extremely dangerous, and the community had to be ready.

"The bush if really dry, we are experiencing record dries in South east Queensland, it was record dry last year with record fires and we are looking at a similar situation this year,” he said.

Gatton Star

