Firefighters mop up grassfire at Coominya

3rd Nov 2018 5:47 PM

QUEENSLAND  Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near the Brisbane Valley Highway, Coominya.

Firefighters are undertaking backburning operations in an effort to contain the fire. Smoke is affecting the highway and police are on scene assisting with traffic management.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions, as smoke can decrease visibility on the road.

Residents affected by smoke should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

