Firefighters commended for 50 years of dedication

HELIDON'S firefighters were abuzz with excitement on Saturday night when the station celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Helidon captain Greg Mullins said it was an honour to mark the occasion with about 100 community members and two particularly special members of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - assistant commissioner Neil Reid and deputy commissioner Mark Roche.

"On a personal level, to get both these commissioners on scene for a little town's celebration was quite exciting,” Mr Mullins said.

"On my part, being able to sit down and talk with them one-on-one to find out what we can do better to serve the community was great.

"The commissioners personally went to see and acknowledge everyone on the night and that was a stand-out thing to do, to let everyone know that our community is being well looked after even from the top.”

Lockyer-Somerset area commander Ross Mutzelburg said the community turnout was testament to the station's "amazing” work.

"It's just marvellous to see a group of people who are basically volunteers have that level of commitment for 50 years to that town,” he said.

"They do get paid, but it's all part-time pay and not the kind you can make a fortune out of, and they leave their full-time jobs to attend emergency calls.

"That's just marvellous for a town to get service like that from its own people to provide that protection for them.”

Looking back on the station's establishment, Mr Mutzelburg noted much had changed in the half-century since Helidon's first firefighters began their service.

"The fire service does a lot more than what it did 50 years ago,” he said.

"These days, they can be doing swift water rescues, road crash rescues and a whole range of other things alongside fighting fires.

"You just never know when they're going to be needed.”

