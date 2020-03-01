Firefighters battle to save Coast home

Fire fighters battled for two hours last night to contain a fire that had broken out in the garage of a Buderim home causing extensive damage. PHOTO: Patrick Woods

FIRE investigators were on Sunday working through the scene of an overnight blaze in a Buderim home attempting to determine how it started.

Four fire crews and the Queensland Ambulance Service rushed to assist after receiving a call at 1.18am that smoke was billowing from a garage attached to a home in Horseshoe Bend at Buderim.

The crews worked for more than two hours to bring the fire under control after breaking in via a locked garage attached to the house.

Two vehicles in the garage suffered extensive damage. There were no injuries.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesman said firemen gained forceable entry through the garage doors and had to knock down ceiling panels to get to fire that had entered the home to which it was attached.

All hot spots had been extinguished by 3am.

Neighbour Michael Ryan said he had been woken by the sound of fire trucks in the street and had looked out to the home across the street to see smoke billowing out of it.

"The fireys did their job and cut into the garage, where it looks like it may have started, and doused the fire out over a period of a couple of hours," he said.

"They're (the owners) an older retired couple that reside in Melbourne a lot but officially live here.

"Their son lives next door. The good thing was the smoke alarms worked and sent a signal to their son's phone."

Attempts have been made to contact the family.

A QFES spokesman said a fire investigator was inspecting site in a bid to determine the cause.

Horseshoe Bend is located off the left side of Jones Rd, Buderim, as it ascends from Maroochydore Road.