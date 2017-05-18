Firefighters battle Summerholm house fire

Firefighters work hard to keep a house fire under control in Summerholm on Wednesday, May 17.

SIX Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to keep a house fire under control in Summerholm.

A QFES spokesperson said the house has suffered significant structural damage after the fire tore through shortly before 3pm.

QFES received the call just before 3pm today to Denis Crt in Summerholm.

A QFES spokesperson said the two-storey Queenslander was well alight when crews first arrived on scene.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control and contained by 3.45pm, however are still battling the blaze.

All occupants of the home were accounted for at 3.15pm.

Investigators will attend the scene to determine the cause of the fire once it has been extinguished.