Firefighters are working on a structure fire at Spring Creek.

Firefighters are working on a structure fire at Spring Creek. QFES

FIREFIGHTERS are working to contain a structural blaze at Spring Creek.

Emergency services were called to the Main Green Swamp Road address shortly after 3.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said a 10 metre by 75m shed was engulfed.

Firefighters reported at 4pm all people had been accounted for.

Police are presently on site.