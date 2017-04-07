Firefighter reunites with service that helped save his life

REUNION: Sandy Morris meets RACQ LifeFlight paramedic Phil Kendrick (left), one of the many crew who form part of the rescue service.

SANDY Morris remembers waking up in the Princess Alexandra Hospital, but not how or why he was there.

The last he can recall is being at his Hatton Vale home on a seemingly normal February day.

But over five days he was told of the rescue mission to get him emergency care after he fell into a severe epileptic seizure which required an airlift from the Gatton Hospital to Brisbane.

"It took me a while to wrap my head around what happened," Mr Morris, 24, said.

"I was fine at home and the next I knew I was waking up in an intensive care unit."

After 24 hours in the ICU, Mr Morris was moved to a general ward where he spent four days recovering.

It was around that time he learned RACQ LifeFlight had helped save his life.

Being a rural firefighter, Mr Morris said it was a "bit different" being on the receiving end of an emergency, but he was grateful the rescue service was able to land and transfer him to the PA for specialist care.

"I'm normally the one out there doing the emergency stuff but it's a bit different to be on the receiving end," he said.

"It felt a little bit different but I'm just very, very thankful the crew was there when they were needed."

Mr Morris' inter-hospital transfer was one of 112 performed by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue and Surat Gas Aero-Medical service.