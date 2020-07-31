Firefighter hurt while saving rural area homes

A bushfire ripped through the Livingstone area this afternoon, threatening local properties. Picture: Che Chorley

A FIREFIGHTER is being treated in hospital for burns to his face and arm, which he sustained while saving homes and lives from a bushfire on Thursday afternoon.

Bushfires NT incident controller Josh Fischer said the firefighter was in a stable condition and being treated in Royal Darwin Hospital.

"I can confirm a firefighter was injured, he is receiving treatment for burns to an arm and face," he said.

"I don't have details on how he was burnt but the individual is okay and is currently receiving treatment."

Mr Fischer said firefighters would still be preventing further ignition in the area tomorrow with another total fire ban being put in place across the Darwin and Adelaide River regions.

"We're going to be here for quite a while yet, there's still quite a lot of work to be done to establish fire breaks," he said.

"With a fire ban declared we'll have crews there monitoring the situation."

Mr Fischer praised the efforts of volunteers who had fought through difficult conditions to contain the blaze at Perentie Road.

"We had in excess of 20 volunteer firefighters and staff as well as three planes, five helicopters and a loader to establish firebreaks," he said.

"It's hot conditions with high winds, we've had a very busy day with high winds.

"Their efforts today have saved lives and property."

As firefighters fought the blaze, up to a dozen locals from the small community were held behind a police blockade on Old Bynoe Road.

After fireys contained part of the blaze and the roadblock was lifted, residents returned to their homes to collect horses in floats and evacuate them to safety, while in neighbouring mango farms the fire breached through rows of trees.

Police vehicles form a blockade at the scene of a bushfire that ripped through the Livingstone area this afternoon, threatening local properties. Picture: Che Chorley

Firefighters also fought off the flames in Berry Springs and Rum Jungle North.

Tomorrow's fire ban will apply to Darwin, Batchelor, Adelaide River and the Litchfield Municipality and Coomalie Shire.

Originally published as Firefighter hurt while saving rural area homes from bushfire