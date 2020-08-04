Firecrackers taped to dumped kitten

The dumped kitten was taken to the RSPCA at Wacol.

An investigation is under way after a kitten was found with burn marks on its face after it was dumped in a bin south of Brisbane with firecrackers taped to its body.

The RSPCA said duct tape was wrapped around the tiny marmalade-coloured kitten, which was found in a bin at Park Ridge.

Shocked RSPCA staff said they received a call advising that a kitten had been found dumped in a wheelie bin outside a house in Park Ridge on July 27 at 9.30pm.

The duct tape was wrapped around its neck, legs and torso when it arrived at the RSPCA Wacol campus veterinary hospital.

RSPCA staff are now looking after the kitten.



After staff removed the tape, vets discovered remnants of fire crackers and burn injuries to the kitten's neck and mouth.

RSPCA Inspectors accompanied by Queensland police officers, executed a warrant at a Crestmead address and charged a man in his early 20s on July 29.

A large number of fireworks and crackers were located, along with drugs and an antique firearm.

The RSPCA seized a number of items including a piece of used duct tape with cat fur matching the description of the kitten located in the bin.

A mobile device was also seized which contained a video of a person lighting firecrackers which were taped to the kitten.

No animals were located at the property.

The duct tape was taken off the kitten.



"The investigation is ongoing," said RSPCA Qld Chief Inspector Daniel Young.

"Quite frankly, I'm at a loss for words. How anyone could treat an animal like this and then discard it like rubbish is appalling. This level of offending shows a complete lack of empathy and a very disturbing level of cruelty."

The RSPCA is urging any who may have received a video depicting the kitten or who has any further information regarding the incident to contact the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL.