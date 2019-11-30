Menu
GONE: Obi Obi residents June and Kevin Argue lost their house and its contents to a devastating fire. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
GONE: Obi Obi residents June and Kevin Argue lost their house and its contents to a devastating fire. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
News

Fire victims’ terrifying fight to save neighbouring homes

Bill Hoffman
, bill.hoffman@scnews.com.au
30th Nov 2019 11:06 AM | Updated: 2:31 PM
A HINTERLAND family, gathered around the television watching the cricket, escaped with their lives when an electrical fault in the airconditioning ignited curtains and quickly engaged the entire home.

 

Kevin Argue looks over the devastation caused when fire engulfed his family’s Obi Obi home late Friday. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Kevin Argue looks over the devastation caused when fire engulfed his family's Obi Obi home late Friday. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

 

June Argue said they had no time to do more than grab some clothes, her purse and the car keys after her son moved the curtain when he heard a noise from the airconditioning unit, to see flames rushing up the wall.

Mrs Argue and her husband Kevin, who have lived on the property for 30 years, lost their first home 20 years ago in another blaze only to rebuild with the assistance of the Jehovah Witnesses.

 

GONE: Little has been left undamaged after a fire ripped through the Obi Obi home of June and Kevin Argue while they watched the cricket with their family. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
GONE: Little has been left undamaged after a fire ripped through the Obi Obi home of June and Kevin Argue while they watched the cricket with their family. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

 

They also have had another destroyed by flood and a fourth by fire.

With their own home quickly engulfed by flame all thoughts quickly turned to saving those of their grandson who lives close by to their left and their son, who lives to the right.

"We're very fortunate their homes didn't go up," Mrs Argue said.

"Two large gas bottles went off like bombs.

"It's still smouldering this morning."

 

The embers were still smouldering this morning after a fire, thought to have been sparked by an electrical fault in an airconditioning unit, quickly engulfed the home of Obi Obi residents June and Kevin Argue. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
The embers were still smouldering this morning after a fire, thought to have been sparked by an electrical fault in an airconditioning unit, quickly engulfed the home of Obi Obi residents June and Kevin Argue. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

 

Their grandson was able to use his work truck to tow their vehicle out of harm's way.

The Argues have moved in with their son for now and are insured.

The fire also claimed all the possessions of another son who had just shifted back home.

This morning friends arrived with generators to keep fridges operating with the fire also cutting power to the two surviving homes.

Fire units from Kenilworth, Obi Obi, Conondale, Mapleton and Nambour attended the scene and remained for several hours before returning late last night to dampen down hot spots.

Queensland Fire and Emergency crews and Rural Fire Brigade volunteer units are gearing up for a tough week ahead with soaring temperatures to persist through until at least next Saturday.

