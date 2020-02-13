Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A fire truck has been caught in floodwater after a road partially collapsed during torrential rain.
A fire truck has been caught in floodwater after a road partially collapsed during torrential rain.
Weather

Fire truck gets stuck in Coast floodwaters

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Feb 2020 6:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A fire truck has become caught in floodwater at Helensvale after a road partially collapsed underneath it during today's extreme weather.

The crew were leaving a call-out along Siganto Dr shortly before 12pm when they were stopped by flooding across the road.

The truck has partially tipped onto its side. Photo: Twitter / Bianca Stone
The truck has partially tipped onto its side. Photo: Twitter / Bianca Stone

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has confirmed they attempted to turn around but the shoulder of the road collapsed, tipping the truck.

It's unclear how they plan to remove the vehicle.

The incident came after heavy rain caused Saltwater Creek - which runs under Siganto Dr - to rise, flooding the street.

rain road collapse weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whats on, what's been cancelled this weekend

        Whats on, what's been cancelled this weekend

        News WET weather? No worries. We’ve got your weekend sorted with activities, and an updated list of what's been cancelled due to the weather.

        ‘Glitch’ forces council to overturn own unlawful decision

        premium_icon ‘Glitch’ forces council to overturn own unlawful decision

        News A “GLITCH” has forced the Lockyer council to overturn a decision

        Transparency, better decisions key platforms for candidate

        premium_icon Transparency, better decisions key platforms for candidate

        News Meachelle Roelofs makes pledges for council tilt.

        Man rescues girlfriend from floodwater after alleged chase

        premium_icon Man rescues girlfriend from floodwater after alleged chase

        News The allegedly stolen Suzuki was spotted in Gatton by police