Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A TOOWOOMBA-region home has been destroyed by fire overnight.
A TOOWOOMBA-region home has been destroyed by fire overnight. Bev Lacey
Breaking

Fire tears through Toowoomba home

Tobi Loftus
by
27th Nov 2019 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA-region home has been destroyed by fire overnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews were called to the blaze at the two-storey home on Berghofer Rd, Biddeston just before 9pm last night.

"It was well involved when crews arrived," the spokeswoman said.

"There was total structure loss.

"It started a small grass fire as well."

The spokeswoman said the fire was under control by about 9.30pm.

"The scene was completely dampened down and everything was out by 4am."

The spokeswoman said fire investigators will attend the scene later today to investigate just how the fire began.

All of the home's residents were out and accounted for.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated one patient at the scene.

"They were assessed for superficial heat burns," the spokeswoman said.

"They were very minor injuries.

"The patient was transported to the Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition."

biddeston toowoomba house fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Cockroach apocalypse coming

    Cockroach apocalypse coming
    • 27th Nov 2019 10:26 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Industry support needed to ensure fire ant eradication

        Industry support needed to ensure fire ant eradication

        News The fire ant eradication program is calling for industry support to ensure the ants remain gone for good in the Somerset region.

        Athletics club celebrates head coach’s lasting legacy

        Athletics club celebrates head coach’s lasting legacy

        News The Lockyer District Athletics Club held a surprise 80th birthday party for their...

        Why Lockyer Valley teen smashed car into shop 10 times

        premium_icon Why Lockyer Valley teen smashed car into shop 10 times

        News The strange reason behind his middle-of-the-night crime