HELPING HAND: QFES Acting Inspector Paul Storrs accepts a cheque from Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann.
Fire service gains over half a million in funding

Dominic Elsome
by
25th Apr 2018 2:59 PM

THE Somerset region's fire services will be better equipped to respond to natural disasters, after a $644,000 council donation.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said this contribution formed part of total contributions from council for QFES of nearly $1.3 million this financial year, as part of statewide emergency management funding arrangements.

In addition to the QFES contributions, council has drawn payments of $68,706 to Somerset-based volunteer rural fire brigades to help fund them through to the end of June 2018.

"Somerset is subject to flooding, storms, bushfires and other natural hazards and we are continually looking at ways of building local disaster resilience,” Cr Lehmann said.

"We are investing millions of dollars in stronger infrastructure like bridges to make sure that Somerset is well prepared for future disasters.

"We also employ the local SES controller and provide operations bases at Esk, Kilcoy, Lowood and Toogoolawah and gear to actively support Somerset SES groups.”

