Fire season off to early start

"FIRE season has come early, and we've got multiple fires burning across the state,” RACQ Spokesperson Lucinda Ross has said.

A total fire ban is already in place across South East Queensland, but with fires already raging, RACQ are warning home owners to prepare their properties for potential threat.

"It is really important now that people take time to think about what they would do if faced by a fire,” Spokesperson Ross said.

"It's critical that you and your family sit down now and discuss what you would do, where you would go, and what you would take with you, if your property was under threat from fire.”

She said it was important to be prepared, and take steps to prevent fires from reaching the home by removing rubbish and other combustible materials.

This is especially important in rural areas, where the ongoing drought conditions have created plenty of dry wood and grass to burn.

"Make sure you get in there and clean the gutters out, and make sure there's nothing flammable around the home,” she said.

"Trim back trees around the house, but also make sure you've got your fire first aid kit handy, and stocked up, in case you do need it.”

She also advised that making sure insurance policies were up to date would help alleviate future financial issues if the worst did come to pass.