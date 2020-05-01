FIRE SEASON: ’Now is the time’ to prepare

GET READY: The next fire season is fast approaching – now is the time to get ready. Picture: Dominic Elsome

THOUGH the country remains in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, fire services are warning locals to keep in mind another threat that is fast-approaching: fire season.

Fire season is from July to February, with the ongoing drought and impacts of global warming making the window to prepare for this time narrower each year.

“The fire service is very keen for people to start their preparations for the next fire season now, by reducing their fuel loads,” West Moreton Chief Fire Warden and Area Director Paul Storrs said.

“There’s a large volume of grass out there that needs clearing off very quickly, and they need to be looking to effective ways of managing that.”

Despite the rainfall received earlier in the year, Mr Storrs warned the conditions were still there for another dangerous fire season.

“The fuel load is there, the dryness, there’s still a significant deficit in our watershed content, so the potential is there for another very busy season,” he said.

“The decisions we make, and the mitigation and hazard reduction activities we do now are the key to a safer season.”

BE PREPARED: West Moreton Chief Fire Warden and Area Director Paul Storrs (centre) says now is the time to prepare.

He said landowners need to look for ways to clear away possible fuel and fire hazards on their properties, especially near their houses.

“Mowing the right areas, making sure we’ve got our gutters cleaned, and getting rid of that vegetation and any other burnable materials around the house,” he said.

“Another thing they can do is manage where their stock is put, to make sure they’re eating out of the right paddocks.”

Those looking to carry out hazard-reduction burns on their own properties need to secure a permit for any blaze larger than 2x2 metres, and should seek advice on the right conditions and safety measures before they start.

“What people need to do is talk to their local fire warden, or contact their local fire brigade, as they can provide them with assistance and advice,” Mr Storrs said.

Contacts and further information can be found at ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

“We want to emphasise now is the time for appropriate hazard-reduction activities,” Mr Storrs said.

“Those who don’t want to be burning can still be mowing and slashing and taking their green waste to the dump.”