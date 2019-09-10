Fire season not over yet

Temperatures are set to rise this week

THE BITTER winds lashing the region have begun to decrease, and are expected to continue doing so.

The Bureau of Meteorology has said winds should slow to 10-20kms per hour for the rest of the week.

This should offer some reprieve to firefighters, who are stretched thin across the state battling upwards of 100 fires.

Unfortunately, the BoM also reported temperatures are set to rise, with expected maximums of 28C on Thursday, and 32C on Friday.

There are currently no indications of rain in the coming week.

A Total Fire Ban remains in place until Sunday 15.

Current fires, as indicated on https://www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map/Pages/default.aspx Rural Fire

It's been a horror week for communities in South-East Queensland.

At the time of writing, an active bushfire site is being monitored by several fire crews near Esk.

This follows a fire at Atkinson Dam this morning, and a significant blaze in Gatton yesterday.

On the weekend, fire crews also combated an inferno at Linville, and a fast-moving grass fire near the Warrego Highway.