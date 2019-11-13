Fire-proofing region needed to prevent property, life loss

IT’S too late now to prevent disaster this fire season, but one regional council is already reaching out to the Premier in a bid to reduce the risk of destruction in the future.

With sombre smog shrouding their surroundings, it was difficult for Somerset Regional Councillors not to be reminded of the enduring fire danger during their meeting on Wednesday.

Although Somerset has so far been spared from the worst the fire season has offered, much of the region is rural properties and bushland, posing a significant risk for bushfires to quickly grow out of control.

The risk is higher still in areas where lazy landowners let rubbish and underbrush accumulate.

“We’ve got people out there neglecting their properties,” Councillor Michael Ogg said.

“They’re putting themselves and their neighbours at risk.”

Councillor Robert Whalley agreed.

“We need a proactive policy, not a reactive one,” he said.

One of the strategies discussed was encouraging property owners and businesses to clear away refuse, leaf litter, and other flammable materials from their land, and asking the State Government to do the same in areas it controlled, including national parks.

Given the current State of Fire Emergency, some of the other methods discussed, such as hazard reduction backburning and cold burns, are unable to be employed until conditions change significantly.

Due to the impacts of climate change, the window to conduct these kinds of preventative burns are growing smaller, making it more important than ever to ensure they can be carried out without the delays of red tape and debate.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann moved to write to the Premier regarding cold burns and other preventive measures, arguing they needed to be implemented as soon as conditions allowed to reduce the risk of future fires.

Though the situation remains dire, councillors had high priase for the efforts of local emergency services.

“It’s been a very challenging time for the northern part of our region,” Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke said.

“It’s been an emotional time as well, but when you see the amount of people out there, the fireys, volunteers, the waterbombers, it’s a real testament to the strength of these services.”

While she and the other councillors praised the efforts of emergency services, they all agreed more needs to be done to prevent further, future disasters.