The bushfire at Double Island Point on the Teerwah side.
The bushfire at Double Island Point on the Teerwah side. Lachlan Callander
Fire on the beach: Camper's terrifying blaze photos

2nd Dec 2018 1:40 PM | Updated: 1:50 PM

A CAMPER has captured the moment a massive bushfire reached the beach at one of the region's most popular tourist destinations.

Flames can be seen in the treetops of the Great Sandy National Park at the edge of the beach at Double Island Point.

 

The bushfire at Double Island Point on the Teerwah side.
The bushfire at Double Island Point on the Teerwah side. Luke Callander

They tower over what appears to be a tent and four-wheel-drive parked on the sand.

Seven Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are actively involving in fighting the Cooloola bushfire, which burns near the Freshwater campground.

Those camping in the area or using walking or driving tracks are urged to follow the advice of Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services and other authorities.

