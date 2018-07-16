Fire crews save home from fast-moving backyard blaze

A HOME near the Lockyer Valley came within metres of being engulfed after a stump fire in a neighbouring property rapidly spread next door this afternoon.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to reports of a large fire at the Anthony Court property at Summerholm about 1.30pm.

Pets locked in the back yard were freed by people at the scene as QFES crews contained the fire to the back of the property.

It was extinguished 4.25pm.

