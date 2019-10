FIRE: A shed has erupted into flames in the Lockyer Valley, with multiple fire crews rushing to contain the blaze.

A SHED has erupted into flames in the Lockyer Valley, with multiple fire crews rushing to contain the blaze.

Four fire crews attended the blaze on Benjamin Court at Regency Downs, arriving at 1.50pm.

Police and ambulance crews also attended.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson confirmed the fire was brought under control at 2.10pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service also confirmed they were not treating any patients.