Menu
Login
FIRE: QFES crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Haigslea in the Brisbane Valley.
FIRE: QFES crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Haigslea in the Brisbane Valley. Bev Lacey
News

Fire crews respond to Brisbane Valley bushfire

Dominic Elsome
by
1st Feb 2019 3:46 PM

TEN fire crews are on scene at a bushfire burning in the Brisbane Valley.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to the bushfire burning near Livingstone Lane at Haigslea.

As of 2.50pm the fire has been contained.

The fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Smoke may affect surrounding areas, including the Brisbane Valley Highway and motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

Residents in the area should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

brisbane valley brisbane valley highway bushfire fire haigslea queensland fire and emergency services
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    VOTE: Should north Queensland rain be used for irrigation?

    VOTE: Should north Queensland rain be used for irrigation?

    News The big wet up north has again ignited calls to build dams to redirect monsoonal rain south for use in irrigation. What do you think?

    • 1st Feb 2019 3:45 PM
    Council workers strut their stuff for good cause

    Council workers strut their stuff for good cause

    News Raising funds for those in need

    Teachers code the way to a modern future

    Teachers code the way to a modern future

    News Local teachers improved their STEM knowledge.

    New opportunities arise after devastating fire

    New opportunities arise after devastating fire

    News Spicer Hidden Vale to rebuild fire savaged homestead.