Fire crews respond to Brisbane Valley bushfire

FIRE: QFES crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Haigslea in the Brisbane Valley. Bev Lacey

TEN fire crews are on scene at a bushfire burning in the Brisbane Valley.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to the bushfire burning near Livingstone Lane at Haigslea.

As of 2.50pm the fire has been contained.

The fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Smoke may affect surrounding areas, including the Brisbane Valley Highway and motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

Residents in the area should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.