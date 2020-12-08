Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A fire on Tuesday, December 8, has caused damage to Porters Plainland Hotel, at Plainland. Photo: Ali Kuchel
A fire on Tuesday, December 8, has caused damage to Porters Plainland Hotel, at Plainland. Photo: Ali Kuchel
News

Fire crews respond to blaze at iconic Plainland pub

Hugh Suffell
8th Dec 2020 7:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN EARLY morning blaze at an iconic pub in Plainland has been extinguished by fire crews before spreading to the rest of the hotel.

Fire crews were called just after 5am to the Porters Hotel on Laidley-Plainland Road after reports of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene at 5.15am crews saw smoke billowing from a ventilation unit in the roof.

Ten crews contained the fire to the roof and airconditioning unit just before 6am and extinguished the blaze a few minutes after.

Fire at Porters Plainland Hotel Tuesday December 8.
Fire at Porters Plainland Hotel Tuesday December 8.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said no occupants were injured and paramedics were no longer required on scene.

A police spokesman declined to make any further comment other than that it was an electrical fire.

It is believed the fire started in the kitchen.

There are signs on all of the venue‘s doors saying “pub closed due to fire”.

Fire at Porters Plainland Hotel Tuesday December 8.
Fire at Porters Plainland Hotel Tuesday December 8.

More Stories

porters hotel plainland
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Premium Content Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Education Queensland state schools have issued more than 370,000 suspensions over five years – a figure that is “way too high” according to an education expert.

        ‘Joker’ motorcyclist becomes dad days after tragic death

        Premium Content ‘Joker’ motorcyclist becomes dad days after tragic death

        News "It’s helped ease the pain a little bit, as much as it hurts"

        Frecklington: Somerset overlooked in state budget

        Premium Content Frecklington: Somerset overlooked in state budget

        News The former opposition leader is not happy her electorate missed out. DETAILS...

        Passenger rail a step closer for Lockyer Valley

        Premium Content Passenger rail a step closer for Lockyer Valley

        News A new development in a proposed passenger rail service has the mayor excited.