Fire crews respond to blaze at iconic Plainland pub

A fire on Tuesday, December 8, has caused damage to Porters Plainland Hotel, at Plainland. Photo: Ali Kuchel

AN EARLY morning blaze at an iconic pub in Plainland has been extinguished by fire crews before spreading to the rest of the hotel.

Fire crews were called just after 5am to the Porters Hotel on Laidley-Plainland Road after reports of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene at 5.15am crews saw smoke billowing from a ventilation unit in the roof.

Ten crews contained the fire to the roof and airconditioning unit just before 6am and extinguished the blaze a few minutes after.

Fire at Porters Plainland Hotel Tuesday December 8.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said no occupants were injured and paramedics were no longer required on scene.

A police spokesman declined to make any further comment other than that it was an electrical fire.

It is believed the fire started in the kitchen.

There are signs on all of the venue‘s doors saying “pub closed due to fire”.

Fire at Porters Plainland Hotel Tuesday December 8.