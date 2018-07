A fire at Summerholm has impacted a garden shed and a number of cars on site.

Carol Mansfield

RURAL fire services are on scene at a blaze at Waterhouse Road, Summerholm, which has impacted some cars and a garden shed.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the fire was under control, and a number of crews were on scene "mopping up".

The fire was reported at 1.14pm today (Sunday) as a grass fire.

Four rural fire brigade appliances and three urban units attended the fire.

The fire is now under control.