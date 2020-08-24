Fire crews on scene at national park bushfire

NO THREAT: Crews are on scene at a bushfire in the Lockyer National Park. (File Image)

A VEGETATION fire producing plenty of smoke across the Lockyer Valley is posing no threat to property at this time, emergency services say.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are on scene at a vegetation fire in the Lockyer National Park, north of Gatton.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze.

Smoke may affect immediate and surrounding areas including east to Mt Glorious.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.