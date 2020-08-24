Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NO THREAT: Crews are on scene at a bushfire in the Lockyer National Park. (File Image)
NO THREAT: Crews are on scene at a bushfire in the Lockyer National Park. (File Image)
News

Fire crews on scene at national park bushfire

Ali Kuchel
24th Aug 2020 1:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A VEGETATION fire producing plenty of smoke across the Lockyer Valley is posing no threat to property at this time, emergency services say.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are on scene at a vegetation fire in the Lockyer National Park, north of Gatton.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze.

Smoke may affect immediate and surrounding areas including east to Mt Glorious.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

fire alert
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen rushed to hospital after late night crash

        Premium Content Teen rushed to hospital after late night crash

        Breaking A teen was involved in a single-vehicle rollover at a Somerset intersection.

        Freezing start: Where it feels like -5.9C

        Premium Content Freezing start: Where it feels like -5.9C

        Weather Parra of Queensland woke up to freezing conditions this morning

        Goon-drunk driver dodges dog, writes off Triton ute

        Premium Content Goon-drunk driver dodges dog, writes off Triton ute

        Crime Drinking from a goon bag muddled woman’s ability to keep count

        Young green thumb let off after his unusual offence

        Premium Content Young green thumb let off after his unusual offence

        Crime ATTEMPTING to grow tomatoes, a 20yo with a penchant for gardening landed himself in...