A gas leak was detected at Caltex in Plainland this morning.

TWO fire and rescue crews were sent to a gas leak on the Warrego Highway at Caltex in Plainland just before 6am.

A QFES spokeswoman said the crews 'isolated the gas at the main supply' and worked on ventilation.

"We made the scene safe and made sure there was nothing wrong,” she said.

No injuries were reported.