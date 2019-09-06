Fire crews converge on Crowley Vale

The blaze is located near Jew Road and Harm Road at Crowley Vale

Update:

A spokesman from QFES has confirmed that the blaze no longer poses a threat.

Fire crews secured the scene, and were able to safely extinguish the blaze.

Earlier: QFES crews are working to contain a bushfire that broke out at Crowley Vale early this morning.

The blaze is located near Jew Road and Harm Road.

At least four crews are already on the scene, with more trucks on the way.

Smoke may affect Crowley Vale and surrounds, but there is no threat to property at this time.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors, and motorists should drive with caution.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.