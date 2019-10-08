Fire crews continue to battle blaze as smoke blankets Valley

HAZEY: Smoke haze from a large bushfire at Lefthand Branch has blanketed parts of the region.

SMOKE is affecting parts of the Lockyer Valley as crews continue to battle a large bushfire near Lefthand Branch.

The large fire is burning in an easterly direction near Cole Gully Road.

The fire is likely to impact properties along Cole Gully Road.

The bushfire alert level remains at PREPARE TO LEAVE.

Fire crews and aerial support will be working in the area today, but Queensland Fire and Emergency warned firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO