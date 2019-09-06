Fire crews battling bushfire in remote township

DANGER: A fire is burning in Linville, stay alert and be prepared to enact your bushfire survival plan.

FIRE crews are battling a blaze in a remote town in the Somerset region and are warning residents to stay alert.

A bushfire is burning near George Street and Wells Street at Linville, travelling in a southerly direction.

QFES advice residents need to keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

Three crews are currently on scene and a further seven are on route.

Linville Road is being impacted by smoke. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

A total fire ban is in place across much of the South East, as dangerous fire conditions are impact the region.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Consider finding your essential items (e.g. identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

. Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.