Menu
Login
WARNING: Emergency services are on the scene of a fire near Dows Creek.
WARNING: Emergency services are on the scene of a fire near Dows Creek.
Breaking

Fire crews battle blaze west of Mackay

29th Oct 2018 11:40 AM

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a grass fire burning near Dows Creek west of Mackay.

The fire broke out yesterday about 3pm near Gakowskis Road and Owens Creek Loop Road and is still ablaze.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are reporting fire-breaks are currently being constructed by fire-fighters in an attempt to control the blaze.

The fire is not posing any threat to structures at present but nearby residents are encouraged to close windows and doors due to smoke haze.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

breaking emergency fire firefighters
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Bakery donations head to south west Queensland

    Bakery donations head to south west Queensland

    News Old Fernvale Bakery matches fundraising efforts

    Celebrating 20 years of wildlife protection

    Celebrating 20 years of wildlife protection

    News Two decades of conservation

    Kindy kids run wild for helpful funds

    Kindy kids run wild for helpful funds

    News Fun raises more than $1300

    Three legends inducted to hall of fame

    Three legends inducted to hall of fame

    News After the inaugural inductions, three more legends have been added

    Local Partners