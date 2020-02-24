Menu
Generic photo of a fire truck
Fire breaks out at former Coast caravan seller

Ashley Carter
by
24th Feb 2020 6:30 AM
FIRE investigators will return to a Kunda Park commercial shed this morning after multiple crews battled an electrical fire at the building overnight.

Four firefighting crews were called to the former New Age Caravans on Hobbs Rd just before 12.30am and found flames issuing from the building's roof when they arrived, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

The crews made access to the fire, which was contained to the roof, and made the scene safe by about 1.30am.

It's unclear how much damage was caused to the building as a result. No one was injured in the blaze.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the fire appeared to be caused by an electrical fault and was not being treated as suspicious.

New Age Caravans Sunshine Coast closed early last year after the Kunda Park dealership sustained substantial losses.

kunda park new age caravans structure fire
