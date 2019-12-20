Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The local fire ban has been extended to the end of the year.
The local fire ban has been extended to the end of the year.
News

Fire ban to remain in place until end of 2019

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
20th Dec 2019 3:24 PM

THE LOCAL fire ban set to end this week has been extended until the end of the year.

Due to the heightened fire conditions, the ban will remain in place for the Gold Coast, Logan, Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Somerset, and Lockyer Valley areas until Tuesday, December 31.

Open fires cannot be lit in these local government areas during the ban period, and any permits to light fires are now cancelled.

There are some limited exceptions to this rule:

Fires within a properly-constructed barbecue area are permitted, so long as they are not left unattended.

Hot works such as grinding and welding are also allowed, provided equipment is on-hand to extinguish any fires that may start.

Fires lit for disposing of an animal carcass are also allowed, but a permit must first be obtained from the local Fire Warden.

Harsh penalties are in place for people who light fires in defiance of the conditions of the fire ban.

local fire ban total fire ban
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How this soccer whiz kid watched YouTube, lands UK tour spot

        premium_icon How this soccer whiz kid watched YouTube, lands UK tour spot

        News After watching videos of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, this eight-year-old grabbed a ball and got practising. Now, it’s taking him on an overseas journey, thanks...

        • 20th Dec 2019 2:00 PM
        Keep the presents Santa, there’s something else we want

        premium_icon Keep the presents Santa, there’s something else we want

        News There’s one Christmas wish on everyone’s list this year and it’s not ponies, bikes...

        Cattle producers beyond breaking point as markets overflow

        Cattle producers beyond breaking point as markets overflow

        News There’s no relief for cattle producers – with 2019 proving to be their toughest...

        Year of ‘consolidation’ for region’s new major precinct

        premium_icon Year of ‘consolidation’ for region’s new major precinct

        News The residential and commercial precincts have boomed during 2019, with the numbers...