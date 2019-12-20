Fire ban to remain in place until end of 2019

The local fire ban has been extended to the end of the year.

THE LOCAL fire ban set to end this week has been extended until the end of the year.

Due to the heightened fire conditions, the ban will remain in place for the Gold Coast, Logan, Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Somerset, and Lockyer Valley areas until Tuesday, December 31.

Open fires cannot be lit in these local government areas during the ban period, and any permits to light fires are now cancelled.

There are some limited exceptions to this rule:

Fires within a properly-constructed barbecue area are permitted, so long as they are not left unattended.

Hot works such as grinding and welding are also allowed, provided equipment is on-hand to extinguish any fires that may start.

Fires lit for disposing of an animal carcass are also allowed, but a permit must first be obtained from the local Fire Warden.

Harsh penalties are in place for people who light fires in defiance of the conditions of the fire ban.