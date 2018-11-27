Menu
SAFETY: A south east Queensland fire ban has been activated for Wednesday.
News

Fire ban issued for south east Queensland

27th Nov 2018 6:31 PM

A TOTAL fire ban has been issued for south east Queensland tomorrow, with strong winds expected.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued the ban, which will start from Midnight tonight and remain in place until 11.15pm on Wednesday (November 28).

The ban includes the Lockyer Valley, Somerset, Logan, Scenic Rim, Ipswich and Gold Coast areas.

Today a task force from south east Queensland was deployed to assist in the catastrophic fires in central Queensland.

Information on firebans can be found on the Rural Fire Service's website by clicking here.

