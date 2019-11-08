Menu
Generic pic of voluntary firefighters in Queensland.
FIRE BAN: Fireys issue ban until Wednesday night

Ali Kuchel
by
8th Nov 2019 6:55 PM

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has extended a local fire ban for Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim, Logan and Gold Coast Local Government Areas.

The local fire ban will remain in place until 2359 hrs Wednesday 13 November 2019.

Heightened fire conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly. 

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled. 

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au. 

Gatton Star

