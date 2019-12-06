Menu
DANGER: A local fire ban has been extended for the Lockyer Valley and Somerset areas. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

FIRE BAN: Conditions ‘perfect’ for fires to spread fast

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
6th Dec 2019 11:41 AM

WITH temperatures soaring and winds gusting, a local fire ban has been extended for the Lockyer Valley and Somerset areas.

The local fire ban will remain in place until midnight, Friday November 13, for residents in the Gold Coast, Logan, Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Somerset and Lockyer Valley local government areas.

READ MORE: HEATWAVE: Temperatures to soar above 40 degrees

QFES warned heightened fire conditions are perfect for bushfires to “ignite and spread quickly”.

All open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Fires lit for the purpose of cooking are permitted under a local fire ban provided they are not left unattended, are within a properly constructed barbecue, smoker or oven and managed appropriately.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

fire ban lockyer valley somerset region
Gatton Star

