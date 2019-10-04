Fire ban bites back

FIRE BAN: A total fire ban is in place from October 5 until October 11

With temperatures set to soar to searing summer highs next week, the fire threat level is set to rise as well.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issued a fresh total fire ban for Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim, Ipswich, and Gold Coast areas.

This means fires cannot be lit, maintained, or used during the ban period.

Any pre-existing permits to light fires in these areas are now cancelled.

There are some small exceptions to the ban, including barbecues, so long as they are not left unattended, and works such as welding and grinding, provided certain safety conditions are met.

The ban will commence at 12:01am on Saturday, October 5, and continue until at least midnight on Friday, October 11.

To learn more about the total fire ban, visit: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au

In the event of a fire, contact emergency services on 000.