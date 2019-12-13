FIRE BAN: Another week of fire danger prompts continued ban

A fire ban is in place until Friday, December 20.

A fire ban is in place until Friday, December 20.

DESPITE recent wet weather, the fire ban ending today has been renewed for another week.

The renewed ban will remain in place until Friday, December 20, in the Logan, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley, and Somerset Regions.

Open fires cannot be lot in these local government areas during the ban period, and any permits to light fires are now cancelled.

There are some limited exceptions to this rule:

Fires within a properly-constructed barbecue area are permitted, so long as they are not left unattended.

Hot works such as grinding and welding are also allowed, provided equipment is on-hand to extinguish any fires that may start.

Fires lit for disposing of an animal carcass are also allowed, but a permit must first be obtained from the local Fire Warden.

Harsh penalties are in place for people who light fires in defiance of the conditions of the fire ban.