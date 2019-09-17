Menu
A fire has broken out near Minden.
News

Fire and rescue crews on scene at bushfire near Minden

Ebony Graveur
by
17th Sep 2019 12:11 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Rescue crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Minden.

Three rural fire crews are attending a blaze between Heise Road and Woolshed Creek rd, Woolshed.

Another two crews are en route to the fire.

The fire is at an "information” level, meaning it does not presently pose an immediate threat to property at this time and has yet to reach a level required for an official warning.

Drivers are advised to drive to conditions and with caution.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.

bushfire fire minden summerholm woolshed
