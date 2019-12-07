Fire affected communities raise more than $2000 for fireys

HEROES: The Thornton and Mulgowie communities came together to raise more than $2000 for local fire crews who battled dangerous bushfires in the area last month. Picture: Craig McIntyre

WHILE bushfires flared near Lowood and Esk, the Mulgowie and Thornton communities came together to thank the rural firefighters who saved their properties last month.

About 150 people attended a movie night at the Mulgowie Hall to thank firefighters and raise funds for the local crews following the devastating fires at Mulgowie and Thornton.

One of the organisers John Brander lost much of his paddocks to the fires at Thornton, and wanted to give back to the crews who risked their lives to fight the fires.

“These guys are volunteers – they’re fantastic,” Mr Brander said.

He estimated the night raised more than $2000 for local crews.

“It was a really great night. Everyone was very generous,” he said.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.”

Several businesses also made large donations, which will help to purchase a new water pump for the local rural fire crews.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan attended and gave a small speech at the start of the night.

The event also gave locals an opportunity to talk about the events of the last few months.

But while families enjoyed the movie, fire crews – including members who had intended to attend the event – rushed to contain a dangerous fire near Lowood.

Mr Brander said it was a reminder the fire season was far from over.

“It’s a nice timely reminder – even though we were there taking a break from it, it was all still happening,” he said.