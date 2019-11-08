ROLLING COVERAGE: Lockyer Valley fire splits in two

The fire at Lefthand Branch Road has been upgraded to Prepare to Leave. fire truck generic rural fire

UPDATE 12.40pm: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Thornton and conditions could get worse.

The fire has split into two separate fires travelling in different directions.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently, as at 12.25pm Friday, 8 November two large and unpredictable fires are burning near Thornton.

The first fire is travelling in a north, north-easterly direction towards Main Camp Creek Road, Thornton. The fire is likely to impact Main Camp Creek Road.

The second fire is travelling south heading towards Lefthand Branch Road, Thornton. The fire is likely to impact Lefthand Branch Road, Lefthand Branch.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

People self-evacuating from Main Camp Creek Road should travel via Mulgowie Road towards Laidley.

People self-evacuating from Lefthand Branch Road should travel along Lefthand Branch Road towards Laidley.





